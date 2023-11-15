TEMPS ON THE RISE: warm and sunny today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

This morning is off to a lovely start! Thanks to radiational cooling, temperatures are cooler this morning by about five degrees, in the middle 50s for most areas. By this afternoon, temperatures will warm to the middle to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. The beautiful weather continues throughout the weekend, but humidity will be on the rise.

Next Monday, a cold front will bring the opportunity for isolated showers, but doesn't look to be a big rain-maker. The front will bring a nice cool down to bring a fall feeling to the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Have a wonderful day!