Temps, humidity on the rise

Today we begin a midweek warm-up before our next cold front
Cloudy skies at the Corpus Christi Marina - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Lu Ann Kingsbury
Cloudy skies at the Corpus Christi Marina - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Lu Ann Kingsbury
Posted at 6:52 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 07:52:05-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

This Wednesday is going to be a breezy one! Don't worry, our temperatures will at least be warmer. Highs will the middle to upper 70s with east-southeast winds 15-25 MPH. Mostly cloudy skies will offer brief sunshine this afternoon.

Today we begin a midweek warm-up before our next cold front, which looks to arrive early Friday morning. While we expect showers and storms as the front passes through our area, the NWS Storm Prediction Center has placed the north communities of the Coastal Bend in a marginal risk for severe weather (that's a low probability of seeing a severe thunderstorm). Your KRIS 6 Weather team is carefully watching that forecast.

This weekend will be chilly! Expect mornings in the 40s and afternoon struggling to near 60ºF— brrr!

Have a great day!

