Temperatures stay above average this weekend

Dense fog will linger along the coastline through much of the day, with a Dense Marine Fog Advisory in effect until 2 pm. Boating conditions are subpar, with a high risk of rip currents, fog, and choppy bays.

Southeast winds will keep warm, moist air flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs for Saturday will rise to near 80 for most, staying a bit cooler along the coast. Lows into Sunday morning will be in the upper 60s.

Stray showers are possible later today, as rain chances increase into the end of the weekend ahead of our next cold front. This cold front will drop temps to about average for this time of year and bring a modest amount of rainfall on Monday.

