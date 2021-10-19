Temperatures return to normal on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

After a gorgeous day here in the Coastal Bend, you may notice the humidity is rising once again. The fall-like weather we enjoyed over the weekend is slowly returning to a more typical pattern. We'll see temperatures return to normal as afternoon highs reach the middle 80s tomorrow afternoon. in fact, temperatures will exceed our average high (85ºF) as we reach the end of the week. Abundant sunshine is in the forecast, but cloud coverage will increase each day this week.

Along with the added humidity, expect a few isolated showers going into the weekend. A cold front nears South Texas on Thursday into Friday. Unfortunately, the front won't actually drop into the Coastal Bend and instead will stay to our north. This will allow enough instability to produce a few showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, but activity should remain isolated.

Have a great week!