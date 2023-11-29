Temperatures return to above normal beginning Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Another upper level disturbance will pass our area to the north resulting in more wind and humidity along with scattered showers Wednesday evening through about noon on Thursday.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy nearly calm and cool with a low of 53.

Wednesday will be another day with lots of clouds a little breezy and milder with scattered showers developing by evening and a high of 68. Wednesday night expect increasing wind, more humid and much milder, with occasional showers and a low of 64.

Thursday scattered morning showers, then windy humid and warmer during the afternoon with some late day sun and a high of 78.

The winds will decrease a lot headed into the weekend along with a slight drop in temperatures.