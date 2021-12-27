Temperatures remaining above seasonal average

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a warm Christmas holiday weekend in South Texas where temperatures reached record high levels on Sunday as we achieved an afternoon high of 84 degrees at Corpus Christi International airport.

If you are not a fan of the warm weather, you may not like the forecast heading into the new year as cold front’s look to hold off until the arrival of 2022.

We’re also not done with the potential for some record high temperatures for the rest of the week either! We’ll look to be at or near record high levels tomorrow and Wednesday as highs shoot around 84 to 85 degrees, both of which would break or tie record highs for the day.

We’ll see plenty of wind today and tomorrow, but they will subside Wednesday and Thursday under mainly sunny skies.

Things will begin to get a bit interesting as we head towards the New Year Holiday weekend. Though if you are wanting a colder start to 2022, that’s not looking promising at this point. There is a frontal boundary that will head our way but looks to not pass through until Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning. Highs will go from the mid-80s on Saturday to the upper 50s to low 60s by Sunday.

The rainfall opportunity also looks to stay on the low side through the next 7-days. We’ll have a brief opportunity for some showers when the front arrives, but otherwise it looks to remain dry.

Forecast to ring in the new year from 10PM through about 1 AM late Friday and into Saturday will call for breezy to windy conditions, temperatures in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Today: Foggy AM start; turning mainly sunny, windy and very warm…High: 83…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Staying breezy, muggy and warm…Low: 67…Wind: S 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Near record high temperatures, very warm, humid and windy…High: 85…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: Near record high temperatures again, very humid and warm with less wind…High: 84…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Thursday: Windy, warm and humid under mainly sunny skies…High: 84…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Friday: High temperatures still very warm and above seasonal average; more wind and humidity…High: 83…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

New Year Weekend Outlook: New Year’s time will be warm and muggy; cold front arrives late Saturday and into Sunday with a few showers and much cooler temperatures.

Have a great day!