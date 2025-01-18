Temperatures expected to take a plunge tonight, dipping in the 40s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Our Saturday was quite warm, reaching almost 80°F in southern portions of our area. As we head further into the night, temperatures are expected to drop across all of our neighborhoods in the 40s.

Temperatures drop tonight, winds pick up

Cold Weather Advisory in place 4-9 a.m. Sunday

Freeze Watch will go into effect Sunday night

We are preparing for some of the coldest weather this season here in the Coastal Bend. Our temperatures will feel like a bit of a roller coaster as we navigate the next week together. We had a very warm day today, but that will not be the case tonight nor tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 30s and 40s, and barely make it out of the 40s tomorrow for most of our neighborhoods. We will also have very windy and gusty conditions to linger through Tuesday night.

Looking ahead, it is still a little too soon to determine how much precipitation we will get across our neighborhoods, but referencing the National Weather Service, we are forecasting for freezing rain here in the Coastal Bend for Tuesday. Showers will start Monday, with heavier showers expected Monday night. At this time, sleet and snow are still a possibility.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Temperatures drop, increasing winds

Temperature: Low 38°F

Winds: NNE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and windy, Cold Weather Advisory in place early AM

Temperature: High 51°F

Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies, light breeze

Temperature: Low 35°F

Winds: NNE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

