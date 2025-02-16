Temperatures drop tonight in the low 40s, warming up by day Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening Coastal Bend! We had a nice Sunday to wrap up the weekend but colder temperatures are expected tonight.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures drop into the low 40s tonight

Warm up Monday and Tuesday

Rain chances increase Tuesday

Cold front moves through Tuesday night

We wrapped up the weekend with highs in the low 60s and northerly winds. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 40s for our coastal and more southern communities, and mid 30s for our northern neighborhoods. We have another warm up on the way as temperatures will be in the low 70s for our highs Monday, and temperatures in the upper 70s for Tuesday.

Rain chances also make a return to the forecast Tuesday ahead of our next cold front that will push through the Coastal Bend Tuesday night leading to some cold mornings and nights ahead.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, colder temperatures

Temperature: Low 42ºF

Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny conditions and windy

Temperature: High 71ºF

Winds: N/ SE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy skies with southerly winds

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!