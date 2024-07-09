Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temperatures continue to heat up this Tuesday, heat advisories in place

Julia WX 7-9-24
Wx-0709.jpg
CBWW - Myra Saenz Moreno.jpg
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jul 09, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! It's another hot Tuesday here in our area. We do have heat advisories in place as our feel-like temperatures are exceeding 110ºF for two or more hours. The good news is we have rain chances in the forecast for later this week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat advisory in place until 7 p.m.
  • Near record-high temperatures
  • Rain chances likely this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light wind
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 6-12 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: E 7-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday and remember to practice heat safety as we continue to have heat advisories in place through the evening!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019