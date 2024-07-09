Temperatures continue to heat up this Tuesday, heat advisories in place

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! It's another hot Tuesday here in our area. We do have heat advisories in place as our feel-like temperatures are exceeding 110ºF for two or more hours. The good news is we have rain chances in the forecast for later this week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heat advisory in place until 7 p.m.

Near record-high temperatures

Rain chances likely this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and hot

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light wind

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 6-12 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: E 7-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday and remember to practice heat safety as we continue to have heat advisories in place through the evening!