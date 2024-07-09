Temperatures continue to heat up this Tuesday, heat advisories in place

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! It's another hot Tuesday here in our area. We do have heat advisories in place as our feel-like temperatures are exceeding 110ºF for two or more hours. The good news is we have rain chances in the forecast for later this week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat advisory in place until 7 p.m.
- Near record-high temperatures
- Rain chances likely this week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light wind
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 6-12 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: E 7-15 mph
Have a great Tuesday and remember to practice heat safety as we continue to have heat advisories in place through the evening!