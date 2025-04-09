Temperature warm up ahead for the rest of the week with gusty winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the day with temperatures hitting the mid 80s here in Corpus Christi, and 90s further inland in Cotulla.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

From this point on, we will continue to warm up this week into the weekend with temperatures nearing 90ºF by Sunday. Gusty winds are elevated through the day and digress a bit overnight. While dewpoints are in a semi-good range, this is not relating to rain chances.

Rain chances remain low all week-long, therefore the mix of no rain, warmer temperatures and gusty winds are equating to elevated fire danger weather this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with semi-gusty winds

Temperature: Low 61ºF

Winds: SSE 5-20 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny conditions with southerly winds

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies with moderate winds

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a great Wednesday!