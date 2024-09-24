TACO TUESDAY: More rain in today's forecast with hot afternoon temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!! Expect more rain, sunshine, and humidity today.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Coastal showers have been dancing along our neighborhoods this morning. Those will move inland earlier today bringing showers to Nueces and San Patricio Counties by the mid-morning hours. This afternoon, the sea breeze will trigger more showers inland. We all get a break by evening and will see more showers on Wednesday. Heading into Thursday, conditions dry our drastically behind a cold front!

Temperatures remain hot and humid today and tomorrow with highs in the low to middle 90s both days. Once our cold front moves through, temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, but feel awesome thanks to dry air. The same weather feature pushing our cold front through South Texas will keep 'tropical trouble' away from the Coastal Bend. Still, conditions will be unfriendly along our gulf beaches. Please beware of rip currents, long period swells, and coastal flooding for the second half of the week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Early showers, then partly cloudy and humid conditions

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Warm and humid, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Hit or miss t-showers, and hot!

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph

Have a terrific day!