A series of cold fronts will influence our forecast this week. Monday's cold front has since back-tracked, causing a much warmer and soupy start to Tuesday. A few showers continue across our northern counties and will continue to do so throughout the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and humid temps in the low 80s this afternoon. Winds will be gusty at times this afternoon.

TACO TUESDAY FORECAST: Warmer, humid, and breezy across the Coastal Bend (2-11-25)

While most neighborhoods will stay dry across the Coastal Bend, the arriving of our next cold front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms. The arrival of the cold front looks to be Wednesday evening, but rain and even warmer temperatures are expected tonight into Wednesday. Most rain chances diminish before Valentine's Day, but a few showers can't be ruled out in our northern neighborhoods as the weekend begins.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, humid, and breezy

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: S/NE 15-25 mph

