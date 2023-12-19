TACO TUESDAY FORECAST: More clouds than sun

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

This morning was warmer but in contrast, Tuesday afternoon will not be as warm. Temperatures will rise from morning lows in the 40s and 50s to highs in the middle 70s. By lunchtime, southeast winds will make for increasing humidity and cloud coverage. Expect more clouds than sun for the second half of the day. Cloudy conditions will become the norm through the holiday weekend.

The timing of our next cold front looks to be later, arriving either Christmas night or the day after Christmas altogether. The specific timing will determine when we see the best opportunity for rain. Still, expect daily showers from Thursday through next week here in the Coastal Bend.

Have a terrific Taco Tuesday!