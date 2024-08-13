TACO TUESDAY: Extra hot forecast with more heat alerts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Dangerous heat will return this afternoon so it's not a surprise that heat alerts are on deck. While not a great chance, today's stray to isolated showers are the best chance for rain all week!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat Advisories will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. This means that while many places will reach a 'feels like' temperature of 110ºF, our coastal neighborhoods will likely feel as hot for two hours or longer. Continue to practice those heat safety tips!

This afternoon will offer our best chance for rain, although not a very good chance. Still hold out hope that the afternoon sea breeze will help wring out a few showers. From here on out, the week will continue to be hot and humid. The hottest stretch of the year is nearly over.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot with a chance of afternoon showers

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Hot and humid again!

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a terrific Taco Tuesday!