Swelting weather intensifies

This week our heat wave will cause excessive heat
Dale Nelson
Posted at 6:30 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 07:30:12-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Coming off a weekend with record heat, things are about to get even hotter. Expect actual high temperatures to rise to the upper 90s today. Still, afternoon heat indices will reach the 110s and a Heat Advisory will once again be in effect from 1-7 p.m. Please be sure to stay cool and hydrated with these hot temperatures!

Over the course of this week, actual air temperatures will rise to the 100s. That means 'feels like' temps could be more than 115ºF! Plan ahead to beat the heat. This heat wave looks to continue into the weekend.

Have a great week!

Hurricane Center

