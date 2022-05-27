Sweltering holiday weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

We had a lot of weather going on this week! From stormy mornings to foggy mornings, our weekend is off to a tranquil start.

One thing to keep in mind this weekend: the heat is on!

Beginning Friday afternoon, high temperatures in the 90s will feel hotter thanks to added humidity. Remember to take it easy this weekend. With 'feels like' temperatures in the 100s, it's going to be a swelter out there. Stay hydrated, take breaks from the hot outdoors, and avoid the hottest hours of the day: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The beach will be a great refuge this weekend. Rip current risk stays low through Monday, but beware of increasingly windy conditions on the order of +25mph (don't get sandblasted out there)! Likewise, boating conditions will be favorable Saturday, but expect choppy seas Sunday and Monday.

As a reminder, you can also check out conditions at our local beaches here.