Sweltering heat backing off

Good morning!

Thursday's forecast brings a silver lining- more tolerable heat across South Texas! While afternoon high temperatures have been about average, hovering in the low 90s, humidity has been to blame for the 'Feels Like' temperatures. The southeast winds are relaxing and that will make for more comfortable afternoons here in the Coastal Bend. Dry conditions will persist throughout the rest of this week and the weekend.

Enjoy the sunshine this weekend, as isolated showers look to return as we begin next week. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s, while morning lows return to average in the middle 70s.

Have a great day!