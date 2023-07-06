Watch Now
Sweet relief: cooler, stormy Thursday

Today will be the coolest and wettest in about a month
Stefanie's Wx 7-6-23
Posted at 6:51 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 07:59:01-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Wednesday's rain was an 'appetizer,' this morning's rain was the 'pre-meal bread,' and starting mid-morning, we'll be served with our 'entree' round of rainfall! New rainfall amounts of nearly an inch can be expected. Coastal communities, generally east of Highway 77, will see the most rain.

Clouds, showers, and storms will keep our afternoon high temperatures below average for the first time since early June. Enjoy the cool-down because it won't last long! We'll dry out Friday afternoon and return to sweltering hot temps next week.

Have a terrific Thursday!

