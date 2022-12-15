Sweater Weather is back!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

It's a chilly Friday, Jr. here in the Coastal Bend. Temps are in the 40s for most, but this afternoon will be mild with high temperatures near normal in the 70s. This pattern of chilly mornings and beautiful afternoons lasts through Friday.

While the cool-down lingers through this weekend, we're swapping abundant sunshine for clouds and even some rain. Coastal Showers are possible late Friday evening into the early morning on Saturday, but the better chance for rain comes Sunday night into Monday morning. Accumulations look to be less than a half inch through the beginning of next week, with isolated communities seeing higher amounts.

Have a great day!

