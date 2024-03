Once the fog dissipates, lots of sunshine will make temps soar

Posted at 7:44 AM, Mar 05, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Super Tuesday! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.

Abundant sunshine today

Temps near 90ºF today! CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: N/SE 5 to 10 mph Tonight: Increasing clouds, foggy

Temperature: Low 61ºF

Winds: SE 5 to 10 mph Wednesday: Increasing clouds, still humid

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: SE 5 to 15 mph Have a terrific day!

