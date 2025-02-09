Super Bowl Sunday Forecast: Fog in the morning, then mostly sunny skies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Super Bowl Sunday, Coastal Bend! We're wrapping up the weekend with warm temperatures again. Highs will be in the low 80s, lows in the mid 60s. It's perfect game day weather!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Another warm weekend in the books for us here in the Coastal Bend, but we do have some small changes to look forward to this week. Rain has a small chance of returning to the forecast Monday and Tuesday with isolated showers ahead of the next cold front of the season that is expected to reach our area overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s with lows in the upper 40s.

After this cold front moves through our neighborhoods, temperatures will return to the low 70s by Friday and mid 80s by Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Super Bowl Sunday: Partly sunny with patchy before 10 a.m.

Temperature: High 82°F

Winds: SSE 5-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog overnight

Temperature: Low 80°F

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Monday: Partly sunny with cloudy conditions

Temperature: High 81°F

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a great Sunday!