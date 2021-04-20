Sunshine returns on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a chilly few days, the Coastal Bend is getting a break from the cloudy weather. Clouds decrease this evening with mild temperatures and light winds. Expect lows to be upper 50s to near 60ºF.

Tuesday will be a beautiful day with abundant sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low to mid 80s and a light onshore breeze. A few clouds will return by early evening.

By Wednesday the clouds return as another cold front moves through the Coastal Bend. The front arrives early stunting temperatures slightly; otherwise expect dry and breezy conditions with northeast winds at 10-20 MPH. For the rest of this week, clouds and warm temperatures continue to increase. By late Thursday, scattered showers will pass through our area. Showers activity increases on Friday, including a few thunderstorms. The weekend looks to be pretty nice with temps in the mid- 80s