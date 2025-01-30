CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! (And happy birthday to my fellow "b-day twins").

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Marine Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 3 a.m.

Sea fog will linger through mid-afternoon, but visibility is already an improvement around the rest for the Coastal Bend. Scattered showers will moves east, toward the coast so a raincoat might be helpful for the morning hours. Cloudy skies and rain will begin to clear out after lunchtime thanks to our next cold front. The front will keep gusts near 30 mph through early evening, but temps will remain warm in the mid to upper 70s!

Friday will start off cool and cloudy, but after sunrise it'll be a gorgeous day! The weekend forecast also looks great with plenty of sunshine, cool mornings, and perfect afternoon temps. February is only getting warmer with highs climbing to the 80s next week!

SUNSHINE RETURNS: A cold front will clear out the clouds and rain this afternoon 1-30-25

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Gloomy skies, rain fade by afternoon

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: S/N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and cool

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Fri-YAY: A few clouds, beautiful!

Temperature: High 77ºF

Winds: NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have an awesome Thursday!