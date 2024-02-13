Watch Now
Sunshine & change ahead

Light winds and warmer temps on Tuesday
Stefanie's WX 2-13-24
Posted at 7:46 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 08:50:10-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! This Mardi Gras is a warm one and a good reason to enjoy some king cake on the patio today.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Lots of sunshine today
  • Moderate fire danger
  • Rain on the way!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds this afternoon.
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: ESE 10 to 15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 55ºF
Winds: ESE 5 to 10 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy & warm, a few stray showers possible.
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: ESE 10 to 20 mph

Have a terrific day!

