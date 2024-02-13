Sunshine & change ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! This Mardi Gras is a warm one and a good reason to enjoy some king cake on the patio today.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Lots of sunshine today
- Moderate fire danger
- Rain on the way!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds this afternoon.
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: ESE 10 to 15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 55ºF
Winds: ESE 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy & warm, a few stray showers possible.
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: ESE 10 to 20 mph
Have a terrific day!