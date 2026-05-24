Sunny, warm and dry Memorial Day across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

WEATHER LOOKING FANTASTIC FOR OUTDOOR EVENTS ACROSS THE COASTAL BEND TOMORROW

After a few rainy days, the sunshine is here, and here to stay...for one day more. Memorial Day is shaping up to be a spectacular day here in the Coastal Bend. Expect an abundance of sunshine, light to no breeze, and warm temperatures. You have the green light for any outdoor events from me.

Looking ahead, we are monitoring our next chance of rain this Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday has the potential to be a rainy day with some flooding impacts, so we will be watching how the forecast changes very closely. More fine details to come later.

Temperature-wise, you can expect typical springlike weather for the rest of the week, with temperatures in the high 80s, low 90s, with moderate humidity.

As always, you can check the latest beach conditions here. Stay up to date with our latest forecasts right here on KRIStv.com!