Sunny Hump Day ahead

Temperatures near average
Stefanie's WX 5-31-23
Posted at 6:26 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 07:46:22-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Say goodbye to our rainy afternoons; we're heading into a drier weather pattern over the next couple of days! Expect temperatures to rise near 90ºF again this afternoon. Thanks to high humidity, our 'feels like' temps will be in the upper 90s by the heart of this afternoon. A light breeze from the southeast 10-20 mph will help make for a more enjoyable day of sunshine.

This sunny weather pattern continues through much of the weekend. Rain chances begin to increase late Sunday night into Monday of next week. Expect isolated showers for the beginning of next week.

Have a wonderful day!

