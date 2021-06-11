Sunny, hot weekend ahead for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

The weather this weekend looks to be fantastic if you can beat the heat!

Hot and humid temperatures will continue this afternoon and into Monday, although the humidity will be slightly more tolerable than earlier this week.

Expect more sunshine, with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s over the next few days. Heat indices of "Feels Like" temperatures will continue into the triple digits as we begin the weekend. Morning lows will be closer to average in the middle 70s area-wide.

If you're heading to any of our area beaches or outdoor activities, be sure to practice those hot weather tips!

Take frequent breaks inside to cool off, drink plenty of water (caffeine and alcohol can dehydrate you, so avoid those), and don't forget the UV protection.

The UV index will be very high all weekend long, so stay up on your sunscreen. In addition, there is a moderate risk of rip currents all weekend long, so check the flags and swim with a buddy or near a lifeguard station.

Enjoy the summer-like weather while it lasts. The dome of high pressure that caused this week's sunny, hot weather gradually moves away from South Texas, opening the door for tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Isolated showers are in the forecast next week, beginning on Tuesday and becoming more likely by the end of the week.

Have a great and safe weekend!