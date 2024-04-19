Watch Now
Sunny & hot

Storms move in on Saturday
Stefanie's WX 4-19-24
Posted at 7:32 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 08:42:31-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-yay! Enjoy today's sunshine and stay weather aware because storms are in the forecast Saturday evening.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Hot, humid, and sunny
  • Stray showers possible
  • Storms expected Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix and humid
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds, stray shower/drizzle possible
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, evening storms
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Have a safe and fun weekend!

