Sunny & hot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-yay! Enjoy today's sunshine and stay weather aware because storms are in the forecast Saturday evening.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Hot, humid, and sunny

Stray showers possible

Storms expected Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix and humid

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds, stray shower/drizzle possible

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, evening storms

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Have a safe and fun weekend!