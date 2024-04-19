Sunny & hot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-yay! Enjoy today's sunshine and stay weather aware because storms are in the forecast Saturday evening.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hot, humid, and sunny
- Stray showers possible
- Storms expected Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix and humid
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds, stray shower/drizzle possible
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, evening storms
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Have a safe and fun weekend!