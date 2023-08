CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

After a tranquil morning, we'll have a delightful afternoon. Expect less humidity this afternoon as temperatures rise to the upper 90s. Abundant sunshine will may invite your outdoors, but be careful! Elevated levels of ozone will make conditions unhealthy for sensitive groups (those with lung conditions especially). Also, a high risk of rip currents will remain along our gulf beaches. Always heed the beach flags and swim with a buddy.

Have a great day!