Sunny, dry and hot through Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some drier air continues to filter into the Coastal Bend today and will lead to another round of some sunshine and slightly above normal temperatures this afternoon.

Nicholas, now a tropical depression, continues to bring heavy rain to Louisiana and southern parts of Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle.

Unfortunately, Nicholas is not headed anywhere fast; the forward speed is only 6 mph.

With the exception of a few light sprinkles this morning, with some leftover moisture temporarily moving in from the west, rainfall will be scarce in the region through the end of the week.

By Friday afternoon, our winds will shift back to the southeast and we’ll begin to pick up some tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and bring back some stray showers at first, then some isolated showers for the weekend and early next week.

No day looks like a complete washout at this point as some weekend plans look good. Just count on a few rain interruptions if you have the outdoor activities planned.

Don’t forget that we’re still in the heart of hurricane season. There are a few disturbances out in the Atlantic that have a medium to high chance of formation.

The next named storm would be Odette, but nothing is threatening us in South Texas or even the Gulf of Mexico at this time. The 6WEATHER Team will continue to monitor the tropics moving forward.

Today: Few AM sprinkles, otherwise mainly sunny and hot with dry air…High: 94…Wind: NNE 7-14 mph.

Tonight: Few clouds, dry and tranquil…Low: 72…Wind: NNW 3-6 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and still relatively dry…High: 94…Wind; ENE 6-12 mph.

Friday: Overall mainly sunny, but a few stray showers possible, still hot…High: 94…Wind: SE 7-14 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, very warm and muggy…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers with hot and muggy conditions…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Monday: Still holding on to a few isolated showers, but good sunshine and more of a breeze…High: 91…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Have a great day and stay cool!