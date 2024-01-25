Watch Now
Sunny & dry!

Leaving the rain gear at home and grab your sunglasses
Stefanie's WX 1-25-24
Posted at 6:09 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 07:30:09-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! What a difference we're seeing this morning with drier conditions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Drying out today!
  • Temperatures near average
  • Sunshine returns later this morning

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy early, then sunshine for the afternoon
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: NNE at 5 to 10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, tranquil
Temperature: Low 56ºF
Winds: ENE at 5 to 10 mph

Friday: Cloudy skies, breezy
Temperature: High 68ºF
Winds: NE at 10 to 15 mph.

Have a terrific Thursday!

