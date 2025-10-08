Sunny conditions stick around with some passing, isolated showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are waking up to some warmer, more muggy conditions this Wednesday. The good news, conditions will improve towards the end of the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warm and muggy conditions are sticking in the forecast for the beginning portion of the week. Towards Friday and into the weekend, drier conditions will settle in, leading to more pleasant weather for the remainder of the work.

We are still keeping an eye on the potential for minor coastal flooding as winds are expected to increase over the coastal waters Thursday and Friday. At this time, there are not any advisories in place or high rip current risk.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with showers & storms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: NE 15-20 mph

Have a great Wednesday!