Sunny and warmer for Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Tuesday morning!

Today's forecast makes up for a soggy, cold Monday in the Coastal Bend. The weather system that triggered rain on Monday has moved off into the Gulf of Mexico. The lingering moisture from saturated soils has led to some radiation fog this morning. A light breeze is helping to keep the fog at bay for the most part, but expect patchy dense fog as you head out this morning. As temperatures warm and the winds pick up later this afternoon, the fog will dissipate and leave us with a splendidly sunny afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will rise to the upper 60s to near 70ºF on Tuesday.

Today will likely be the best day of the week. Clouds return for Wednesday, with another chance for rain beginning on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Hold on to your hat on Friday and pack the umbrella. Rainfall accumulations over the next five days will range between 0.5-1" areawide.

Have a great day!