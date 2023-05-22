Sunny and warm start to the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

This morning, hazy conditions are reducing visibility across the Coastal Bend. Give yourself a bit of time before you head out. Light winds this morning will continue to be light throughout the afternoon. Monday's afternoon high will be 88ºF, feeling like the lower 90s.

This week will stay fairly sunny and dry as high-pressure moves in overhead. While the week begins with light winds, Wednesday will bring slightly breezy conditions. Rain chances look to be minimal through the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. If the pleasant weather draws you outdoors, make sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen (SPF 30+), and observe the beach flags!

Have a great week!