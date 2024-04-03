Watch Now
Sunny and warm Friday, but increasing onshore winds bring humidity and rain chances early next week

The Gulf is calm now, but strong onshore winds this weekend will make seas choppy to rough.
Posted at 2:58 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 16:10:32-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Coastal Bend will see a sunny and warm Friday, but strong onshore winds promise to return Gulf moisture to South Texas over the next few days. A series of disturbances will bring showers and thunderstorms Sunday through Wednesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Outdoor plans for Friday are a "go" with a sunny afternoon and a fair but breezy night
  • Strougn south southeast winds over the weekend rapidly return Gulf humidity and raise nighttime temperatures
  • Volatile upper air disturbances will turn the Gulf moisture into showers and thunderstorms Sunday - Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Clear and cool
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
South wind 4 to 8 mph

Thursday:
Sunny and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 5 to 10 mph

Friday:
Sunny, windy and warm with increasing humidity
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South wind 17 to 33 mph

You can get away with outdoor plans Friday through Sunday, but prepare to be able to adjust to isolated showers on Sunday, and lots of wind over the weekend. Viewing the eclipse Monday will be hot and miss, mostly miss around here.

