Sunny and cooler with disrespectful winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

It's Thursday and a cold front has moved through the Coastal Bend. As we head through this morning, cooler and dried air will rush into the region. Expect strong winds from the north-northwest from 15-20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH possible! Expect the disrespectful winds to linger into Friday morning, especially along the coastline. A Small Craft Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday.

Cool, dry conditions will feel fantastic this weekend! Make plans outdoor to enjoy the beautiful conditions. Humidity and highs in the 80s will be back in the forecast as we begin next week. Another cold front looks to arrive by next Wednesday. I'm tracking the timing of the front as well as the chance for rain, though the latter doesn't seem very likely. We are quickly falling behind on our rainfall for 2023 with only one day with recorded rainfall in Corpus Christi (January 8th, 0.05").

Have a terrific Thursday and hold on to your hat!