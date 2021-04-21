Sunny and cooler on Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A warm day with blue skies, the Coastal Bend couldn't have asked for better weather on a Tuesday. Tonight a cold front will move through the area. No rain is expected with the boundary, but the winds will pick up after midnight out of the north-northeast at 10-20 MPH. Wednesday morning lows to be in the mid-to upper 50s.

Wednesday will another nice day: mostly sunny, cooler temperatures and breezy. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low to mid-70s. By Wednesday evening, clouds will increase and temperatures stay mild, dropping to near 60ºF overnight. Scattered showers will pass through our area Thursday with widespread coverage. Thursday evening, we could hear a few rumbles of thunder as a warm front moves through the Coastal Bend. Showers and thunderstorms continue Friday, although the greatest storm threat looks to be north of us in the Victoria Crossroads.

Yet another cold front traverses the area on Saturday, again not looking to produce much in the way of rain. This weekend looks to be pretty nice with temps on the rise into the beginning of next week.

