Sunny and cool Friday ahead!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Bundle up— it's downright chilly outside. Temperatures are in the 40s, but 'feels like' temperatures are in the 30s in some parts of the area. Winds are still breezy along the coast this morning, but will be more tame this afternoon than yesterday. Expect highs to rebound nicely, reaching the 60s which is about average for this time of the year.

Fire danger is a big concern again today. Fire Danger will be high to very high for most of the Coastal Bend, with the lowest risk in our northern communities. Please be mindful when outdoors; any fires will spread quickly under today's weather conditions.