Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny and cool Friday ahead!

Chilly morning temperatures will warm up to near-average highs in the 60s
Sunshine over Corpus Christi Bay
6WEATHER Center
Sunshine over Corpus Christi Bay
Sunshine over Corpus Christi Bay
Posted at 6:08 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 07:08:36-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Bundle up— it's downright chilly outside. Temperatures are in the 40s, but 'feels like' temperatures are in the 30s in some parts of the area. Winds are still breezy along the coast this morning, but will be more tame this afternoon than yesterday. Expect highs to rebound nicely, reaching the 60s which is about average for this time of the year.

Fire danger is a big concern again today. Fire Danger will be high to very high for most of the Coastal Bend, with the lowest risk in our northern communities. Please be mindful when outdoors; any fires will spread quickly under today's weather conditions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019