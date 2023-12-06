Sunny and cool!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Patchy, dense fog is troubling many inland neighborhoods this morning. After sunrise, northeast winds to increase to around 10 mph and visibility will improve across the area.

The Hump Day forecast looks spectacular! Temperatures will be slightly cooler today and sunshine will be abundant— make plans to enjoy the outdoors today! This afternoon winds will shift from the east 10-15 mph. Over the next couple of days, temperatures, humidity, and winds will be on the rise. Change will come behind our next cold front, arriving Saturday night. This front will drop temperatures about 35 degrees. Dry conditions persist into the weekend; don't expect meaningful rain over the next seven days.

Have a wonderful day!