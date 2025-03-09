Sunday's Forecast: Mostly clear skies tonight, decreasing winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We had seasonal temperatures throughout the day following our latest cold front that arrived Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This morning, we started with temperatures in the low 50s rising to the low 70s for our high today. As we head into the later evening hours, temperatures will come back down into the low 50s and upper 40s headed into Monday. We will also see a decrease in wind starting this evening and wind gusts will come down. This will help with fire danger weather but our air is still very dry. Relative humidity values remain low and will slightly increase before dropping again to the teens and low 20s.

Later Monday morning, we will see a change in wind direction that will hopefully bring more moisture in the atmosphere, N to SE. This will aid in the drier air conditions we are experiencing and help alleviate fire danger weather conditions as wind gusts will not be a concern for the early portion of the week. We are still expecting to see winds pick up by mid-week, therefore, we are still watching the forecast for fire weather conditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with decreasing winds

Temperature: Low 47°F

Winds: N 15-20 mph → N 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny conditions with calm winds

Temperature: High 78°F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear skies with southerly winds

Temperature: Low 50°F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great Sunday!