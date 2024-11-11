Sunday's Forecast: Warmer temperatures for beginning half of week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening, Coastal Bend! We have had quite a hot Sunday today, reaching temperatures in the low 90s. We do have another cold front to look forward to by late week that will drop our lows into the mid to upper 50s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

While we were keeping an eye on the Gulf, we are in the clear. Rafael is no longer a system we are monitoring, and swell has already started to come down near our coastal communities. That's good news if you are planning to head to the beach this Veterans Day/ weekend.

As for temperatures, we are still quite warm for this time of year where out temperatures are still trending above normal this week. We will continue to see this pattern until we are not longer under a ridge, which is giving us warmer temperatures and sunshine. The cold front we are anticipating to drape across southeast Texas by late week will promote drier, cooler air. This will also limit our rainfall opportunities this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog

Temperature: Low 69°F

Winds: E 5-8 mph

Veterans Day: Sunny with patchy fog in the AM

Temperature: High 88°F

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear skies with light winds

Temperature: Low 67°F

Winds: ESE 5-8 mph

Have a great weekend!