Sunday's Forecast: Warm afternoon ahead before colder air pushes in tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We are still expecting some warm temperatures before we take a major cool down tonight.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Very warm temepratures this afternoon

Cold front starts to push through this afternoon

Overall cold temperatures by midnight

High temperatures will range in the mid to high 80s throughout the Coastal Bend. We could even see near-record temperatures with the heat we are expecting. By this afternoon, the colder, drier air will start to push through the area, dropping our temperatures starting around midnight into early morning Monday.

As the cold front approaches, we will have decreasing clouds and humidity with the colder air. By the evening, most of our neighborhoods will be in the 60s before dropping into the 20s and 30s from a northerly wind.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, sunny, and windy

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: S 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, decreasing clouds, windy

Temperature: Low 40ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and windy

Temperature: High 55ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Sunday!