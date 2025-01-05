Sunday's Forecast: Warm afternoon ahead before colder air pushes in tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We are still expecting some warm temperatures before we take a major cool down tonight.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Very warm temepratures this afternoon
- Cold front starts to push through this afternoon
- Overall cold temperatures by midnight
High temperatures will range in the mid to high 80s throughout the Coastal Bend. We could even see near-record temperatures with the heat we are expecting. By this afternoon, the colder, drier air will start to push through the area, dropping our temperatures starting around midnight into early morning Monday.
As the cold front approaches, we will have decreasing clouds and humidity with the colder air. By the evening, most of our neighborhoods will be in the 60s before dropping into the 20s and 30s from a northerly wind.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy, sunny, and windy
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: S 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies, decreasing clouds, windy
Temperature: Low 40ºF
Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and windy
Temperature: High 55ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a great Sunday!