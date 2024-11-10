Sunday's Forecast: Sunny week ahead, another cold front by mid week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We have another warm and sunny day to look forward to. By mid to late week, we will get another cold front to push towards the Coastal Bend, helping us feel like Fall yet again.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

If you're making plans to wrap up your weekend, be mindful that we do still have some weather alerts in place regarding high rip currents and minor coastal flooding due to Rafael in the Gulf. While we are not expecting any tropical activity from this system, we still have to be careful as we are along the coast and have many coastal communities that could feel the impacts.

The remainder of our weekend will be warm and sunny, in the upper 80s, feeling close to the 90s for the early portion of our week until another cold front arrives by Thursday. We will even experience some lows in the mid 50s, so we'll enjoy it while we can!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and warm with light winds

Temperature: High 88°F

Winds: N 5-8 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, light winds

Temperature: Low 66°F

Winds: E 5-8 mph

Veterans Day: Mostly clear and sunny skies

Temperature: High 87°F

Winds: ESE 5-8 mph

Have a great weekend!