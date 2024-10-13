Sunday's Forecast: Sunny weather continues, weak cool front pushes through by mid week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! It's a hot Sunday— a great beach day if you ask me! Headed into our week, we have the opportunity to experience a weak cool front that will bring our highs from the mid 90s to low 80s, as well as rain chances starting as early as Wednesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Anytime we get a cool front, we all get a bit excited to have some cooler weather blowing through the Coastal Bend! Trust me, I understand— it's October!

Soon enough, we will dip out of the 90s, but until then, we will still have some warmer days ahead. As for this week, we have a weaker cool front that will push through the area between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This system will ultimately lower our high temperatures, giving us a bit of a break from the hot temperatures.

Also by mid week, rain chances make a return to the forecast by Wednesday that will stick around through the weekend. We should get a nice amount of rain here in the Coastal Bend, also helping us stay a little cooler.

That'll be the main weather pattern we see this week: hot until Tuesday, weaker cool front pushes in and lowers our highs, and rain chances return by Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny conditions with light winds

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SSE 10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Monday: Sunny, toasty conditions

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great Sunday!