Sunday's Forecast: Sunny conditions return with drier air, cool front by mid week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! I hope you have been enjoying your weekend! We had the opportunity to see some rain Friday and Saturday, and now we return to sunshine and drier air.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

In the southwest Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Milton has formed. It is continued to strengthen as it tracks north-northeast towards Florida, expected to make landfall as a major hurricane (Category 3). Since this hurricane has formed south of the Coastal Bend, and with high pressure moving over southeast Texas, this will limit our rain chances all week. Due to the rotation of the storm, we will see a weak cool front by early to mid week dropping our highs just under 90°F and our lows in the low to mid 60s. With the cooler air, we will not dip into triple-digit feels-like temperatures.

Locally, we will also have some impacts along our coast for a small craft advisory, as well as minor coastal flooding through late Monday morning. With the rapid intensification of Hurricane Milton, our advisories could be extended until mid week with high rip currents and high tide.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny with northerly winds early part of day

Temperature: High 94°F

Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds

Temperature: Low 72°F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Monday: Sunny and breezy conditions

Temperature: High 93°F

Winds: N 10-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!