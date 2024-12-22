Sunday's Forecast: Sunny, calm conditions to wrap up the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We woke up this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s across most of our neighborhoods and we will gradually heat up into the low 70s.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Warmer weather is on the way to southeast, Texas. We are still sitting in a good spot today temperature wise with highs topping out in the low 70s but as we get further into the week, our highs will return to the low 80s.
There is still a weaker cold front expected to push through the Coastal Bend by mid week. It was looking more like Tuesday into Wednesday, but the National Weather Service is estimating a Wednesday arrival of the next cold front, accompanied by the possibility of showers on Tuesday and Thursday. As we head into next week, highs will be in the low 80s, and lows in the low to mid 60s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny with increasing winds
Temperature: High 74ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with light winds
Temperature: 63ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and windy
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: SSE 5-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a great Sunday!