Sunday's Forecast: Sunny, calm conditions to wrap up the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We woke up this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s across most of our neighborhoods and we will gradually heat up into the low 70s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warmer weather is on the way to southeast, Texas. We are still sitting in a good spot today temperature wise with highs topping out in the low 70s but as we get further into the week, our highs will return to the low 80s.

There is still a weaker cold front expected to push through the Coastal Bend by mid week. It was looking more like Tuesday into Wednesday, but the National Weather Service is estimating a Wednesday arrival of the next cold front, accompanied by the possibility of showers on Tuesday and Thursday. As we head into next week, highs will be in the low 80s, and lows in the low to mid 60s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny with increasing winds

Temperature: High 74ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with light winds

Temperature: 63ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and windy

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: SSE 5-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Sunday!