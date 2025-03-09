Sunday's Forecast: Sunny afternoon ahead with gusty northerly winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with colder temperatures this morning as the cold front pushed through Saturday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We will continue to see an increase in northerly winds throughout the afternoon. This affects our fire danger weather as drier conditions continue through next week. No rain is anticipated in the forecast, leading to very low humidity values in our neighborhoods. As we get further into the week, we will start to see those values increase.
While the cold front will drop our nightly and early morning temperatures, we will heat up again with highs in the mid 80s and even 90s by the end of the week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with increasing northerly winds
Temperature: High 71°F
Winds: NNW 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies, slightly breezy
Temperature: Low 47°F
Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny with lighter winds
Temperature: High 75°F
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a great Sunday!