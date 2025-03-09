Sunday's Forecast: Sunny afternoon ahead with gusty northerly winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We are wrapping up the weekend with colder temperatures this morning as the cold front pushed through Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We will continue to see an increase in northerly winds throughout the afternoon. This affects our fire danger weather as drier conditions continue through next week. No rain is anticipated in the forecast, leading to very low humidity values in our neighborhoods. As we get further into the week, we will start to see those values increase.

While the cold front will drop our nightly and early morning temperatures, we will heat up again with highs in the mid 80s and even 90s by the end of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with increasing northerly winds

Temperature: High 71°F

Winds: NNW 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, slightly breezy

Temperature: Low 47°F

Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny with lighter winds

Temperature: High 75°F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great Sunday!