Sunday's Forecast: Patchy fog in the AM followed by mostly cloudy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We made it to the end of the weekend! Patchy fog will hang in some of our neighborhoods through the early morning. We will have sunshine but mostly cloudy conditions.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
This upcoming week will be full of sunshine and warmer temperatures, even touching the low 90s by late week. We will also have some increased wind activity towards the middle to end of the week.
While we had rain and wet conditions last week, this week will primarily be dry with little to no rain chances. There is a slight chance of potential showers by next Saturday, but we will continue to track the forecast for any rain activity.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Early morning patchy fog then mostly cloudy
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with light southerly winds
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny conditions
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Have a great Sunday!