Sunday's Forecast: Patchy fog in the AM followed by mostly cloudy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We made it to the end of the weekend! Patchy fog will hang in some of our neighborhoods through the early morning. We will have sunshine but mostly cloudy conditions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This upcoming week will be full of sunshine and warmer temperatures, even touching the low 90s by late week. We will also have some increased wind activity towards the middle to end of the week.

While we had rain and wet conditions last week, this week will primarily be dry with little to no rain chances. There is a slight chance of potential showers by next Saturday, but we will continue to track the forecast for any rain activity.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Early morning patchy fog then mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with light southerly winds

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny conditions

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Have a great Sunday!