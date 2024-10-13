Sunday's Forecast: Nice sunny conditions to wrap up the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We will have sunny temperatures for majority of the day, and cooling off by the evening. We are still warmer than normal temperature-wise, but a weak cool front is still expected to push through southeast Texas by early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

With the weak cool front pushing through, this should lower our temperatures to where it will feel less summer-like this October. Although, the National Weather Service is still monitoring if the cool front will reach the Coastal Bend area. If it does, that's great news and we will see highs in the upper 80s. If not, we will still be warm, but either way, light rain chances also make a return to the forecast by Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny conditions with light winds

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Monday: Sunny, toasty conditions

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 5 mph

Have a great Sunday!