Sunday's Forecast: Nice sunny conditions to wrap up the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday, Coastal Bend! We will have sunny temperatures for majority of the day, and cooling off by the evening. We are still warmer than normal temperature-wise, but a weak cool front is still expected to push through southeast Texas by early next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
With the weak cool front pushing through, this should lower our temperatures to where it will feel less summer-like this October. Although, the National Weather Service is still monitoring if the cool front will reach the Coastal Bend area. If it does, that's great news and we will see highs in the upper 80s. If not, we will still be warm, but either way, light rain chances also make a return to the forecast by Wednesday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny conditions with light winds
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday: Sunny, toasty conditions
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 5 mph
Have a great Sunday!