Sunday's Forecast: Mostly sunny skies with light winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We're wrapping up the weekend here in the Coastal Bend. Warmer temperatures are on the way this week, starting with the low 90s, gradually warming to the mid 90s by the following weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

You can expect a warm one this Sunday with highs expected in the low 90s, mid 90s further west. Feels-like temperatures will be in the triple digits starting fairly early in the day around the noon hour.

There is still a high pressure system over south Texas, therefore, we are seeing and feeling warmer weather with clear skies. Some days will be cloudier than others but as far as the weekend and upcoming week, rain chances remain very slim.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny conditions

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with moderate winds

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, slightly gusty winds

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph → 15-20 mph

Have a great Sunday!